Education key to Nigeria socio-economic growth — President Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that education was the only bedrock for socio-economic growth of Nigeria.

The president made the assertion during the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), also called (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra.

Represented by Prof. Anthony Anwuka, Minister of State for Education, Buhari said the Federal Government (FG) was committed to the development of education in the country.

The president noted that through education, the country would tackle youth unemployment.

He urged the graduates to explore opportunities created in the area of N-Power, N-Teach, N-Agro and other programmes of the FG to improve themselves.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, said the event was the last convocation he would organise as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor.

He said the 13th convocation was for the 2017/2018 academic year, noting that 6,500 were conferred with first degree and 182 Postgraduate diploma.

Ahaneku also said that 763 were conferred with a Masters degree and 269 with the Ph.D degree.

According to him, three distinguished Nigerians, the traditional ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaekema Achebe (Obi of Onitsha), Chief Emeka Offor and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe were conferred with honorary degrees.

Ahaneku said that he embarked on 33 projects in the last five years, completed 20, while 13 are still ongoing.

He listed other achievements, especially in research and other areas and commended the staff and students for their support.

The Chancellor, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos, congratulated the graduands and challenged them to make a difference for good.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Alhaji Azeez Bello, commended Ahaneku for his exemplary leadership and charged the incoming one to emulate him.

In an interview with journalists, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said the present administration was doing much to support the development of universities in the country.

Mohammed called on the private sector to help support the universities, saying, “For research which is the key activity of universities to be fully developed, the private sector must assist,’’ he said.

reports have it that the event was attended by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Gov. Kashim Shittima of Borno, Deputy Governor of Imo, Eze Madumere, Senators Victor Umeh and Ahmed Lawan as well as other dignitaries.