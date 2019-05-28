Edo youths embark on solidarity rally in support of Obaseki

…warns Tony ‘Kabaka’ Adun: ‘a threat to Obaseki’s life, is a threat to Edo people’

Edo youths under the aegis of Concerned Edo Youths have thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki on his stance not to succumb to greedy politicians, who have launched attacks against the governor over his refusal to settle them with public funds.

The youths, armed with placards bearing different inscriptions in support of Governor Obaseki, stormed the King’s Square in Benin City, insisting that the governor must contest and run for another term of four years, regardless of the tantrums of a few greedy politicians, who want to corner the people’s patrimony.

One of the leaders of the protest, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa, said: “Governor Obaseki has done well in the state for the past two and half years. Testimonies abound in all parts of the state to prove that. Anybody that says the governor is not working doesn’t live in this state.

“We want him to run for another term. We take offence with what some greedy politicians are saying that the governor is not sharing money to them. We don’t want him to share Edo people’s money to greedy politicians. We are solidly behind him on that.”

He added, “For people like Tony ‘Kabaka’ Adun, who are threatening the governor, we warn that a threat to Governor Obaseki is a threat to Edo people, a threat to development and progress. And we will never allow that. We will resist him and whoever his backers are.”

They were received by Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who was at the Edo State House of Assembly, as well as the member representing Oredo East Constituency, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha and his counterpart from Orhionmwon, Hon. Roland Asoro.

The deputy governor assured that the Governor Obaseki-led government will never be distracted, but work to deliver good governance to the people.

The protesters headed to the Police Headquarters and eventually stopped at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, where they addressed journalists.