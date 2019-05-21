Edo Unity League slams Okorocha over attacks on Oshiomhole

By Alemma Aliu

THE Edo Unity League yesterday condemned the recent attacks by the out-going governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and called on Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo to call Okorocha to order.

The group was reacting to a recent allegation by Okorocha that APC and Oshiomhole were conniving with INEC to deny him of his senatorial ambition.

A statement by the chairman and secretary of the group; Hon Ayamenkhue Edokpolo and Jeffery Igbinigie called on Okorocha to focus on the governance of Imo State which they said he was elected to do “and stop his futile effort at bringing to disrepute, the long-standing relevance, acceptability of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo should make effort to culturally rehabilitate Governor Rochas Okorocha in the overall interest of mutually beneficial ethnic relations as we can no longer condone his barrage of uncouth aggression on eminent citizens from Edo State. Ours is a land of culture and harmony and Igbos share a degree of cultural commonalities with the Edo people, we are therefore at sea as to where the Imo Governor cultivates his litany of infamy from. We here and now enjoin the APC leadership to continually uphold the sanctity of party discipline so it can continue to enjoy the tremendous loyalty of all Nigerians.”

“Edo people and their leaders including Oshiomhole are men of realities whose voice and actions speak volumes of their passion and dedication for the progress and greatness of this country. Today Oshiomhole remains the issue because he is a true and detribalized Nigerian. ”