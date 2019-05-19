Edo traditional rulers pass vote of confidence on Obaseki, APC

The Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has passed a vote of implicit confidence on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their veritable stewardship to Edo people.

The traditional rulers, who made the submission in a meeting held on May 16, also prayed that God and the ancestors grant President Muhammadu Buhari wisdom and good health to pilot the affairs of the country to greater heights.

The council members were briefed on the security situation in the state by the State Commissioner for Police, Mr Dan-Mallam Mohammed, who attended the meeting at the instance of the Edo State Governor to brief the council on the state of security in the state.

Members of the council urged the Police to redouble its effort and advised not to allow his officers to sabotage his commitment to arrest and prosecute criminals in the state.

Chairman of the Council, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, said he would on behalf of the council meet with Governor Obaseki on the need to provide the Police with marine surveillance equipment to patrol the creeks and curb activities of kidnappers.

The council called on the Police commissioner to deal with individuals or groups whose actions and activities constitute an affront on Benin traditional institutions, point out that the Benin Monarch is revered across the world.