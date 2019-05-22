Edo students protest alleged shut down of Taco Akpata varsity others by Govt

BENIN CITY-THE Nigerian Students and Youth Association (NISAYA) Edo State chapter, yesterday protested what they described as the continuous shut down of the College of Education Ekiadolor, College of Agriculture Igurorakhi, School of Nursing Benin City and Tayo Akpata University by the state government.

The NISAYA while addressing journalists in Benin City after their protest, the chairman, Edo State NISAYA and acting Vice President, South South zone, Comrade Osemudiamen Ogbidi lamented that since the former administration of Comrade ADAMS Oshiomhole upgraded the College of Education Ekiadolor to a university, the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration had allegedly abandoned the institution, forcing stranded students to move to other institutions.

” We put it to the State Government that the rising insecurity, poverty, cyber crime and depression causing death especially among young people is largely as a result of the shutting down of most Higher Institutions in the State.

“If only the Government can get them working, small, medium and large scale businesses will thrive thereby creating employment opportunities for both the Host and neighboring communities where these Institutions are located”.

Therefore, the students demanded that the state Government should within 72 hours, “publicly address Edo State students regarding the State of our Tertiary Institutions with a feasible date to end the above challenges by setting up a working committee we have to be part of for effective service delivery.

“That the law establishing Tayo Akpata University be repealed. If the Government is interested in a degree awarding Institution, the College of Education, Ekiadolor can be upgraded to a dual mode status or affiliated to a state own University like Ambrose Alli University (AAU) to be able to award a degree.

“We demand that immediate measures be put in place to check and forestall incidence of police brutality in the State particularly the wanton arrest and torture of innocent Students and Youth by the State Anti-Cultism department of the Police command in Edo State.

“That Edo State Government should begin the process for the payment of Bursary for indigenous Students. But if these demands are not met on or before the expiration of SEVENTY TWO HOURS (72hrs) we shall not hesitate to Mobilize the over 1.4 million teeming Nigerian Students across the State and South South Zone in condemnation of the poor state of Tertiary Institutions and welfare of Students in Edo State” it declared.