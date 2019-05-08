Edo operates Security Management Information System to track crimes – Obaseki

…as new State DSS Director assumes office

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state now operates a Security Management Information System under the state’s new security architecture codenamed Operation Wabaizigan to track and control crime in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received the new State Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Barr. Brown Ekwoaba, at the Government House, in Benin City

While hinting at the sophistication of the state’s new security architecture, Obaseki said the state now operates a Security Management Information System to track crimes, adding that the system usually logs every incidence of crime in the state, which provides support for Police and other security agencies to follow up on flashpoints.

“We look at our crime information and want each security agency to follow up on these crimes. We want to know how kidnapping issues are resolved and if a criminal case is linked to another criminal case,” Obaseki said.

In his remarks, the new Director of DSS, Barr. Ekwoaba assured on sustaining the existing relationship between the DSS and sister security agencies in combating crimes.

He thanked the governor for receiving him at his office, adding, “I want to assure you that I am here to work.”