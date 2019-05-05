Edo local councils get N2.73bn April allocation

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N2,730,334,577.24k as total allocation accrued to the 18 local government councils of the state from the Federation Account in the month of March and shared in April 2019.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Jenkins Osunde, disclosed this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City.

Osunde, who is also Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), noted that teachers and non-teachers’ salaries for the month of April gulped N53,752,047.77k, while primary school teachers’ salaries stood at N1,015,346,169.39k. He added that total teachers and non-teachers’ salaries under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is N1,069,096,217.16k.

According to him, contributions for Local Government Pensions Fund is N285,870,198.51k, while N100m has been set aside for payment of pension arrears.

“Total deduction from LGAs is N1,674,955,245.90k and net allocation to LGAs is put at N1,055,379,331.34k. Total amount transferred to LGAs stands at N1,041,727,558.46k,” he added.

Osunde said, “Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month is N192,090,818.48k, while IGR shared to LGAs is N142,677,746.32k.”