Edo govt supports 60 youths with start-up capital

The Edo State Government, through its job creation and skills development platform, EdoJobs, has completed training for 60 young people in Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West Local Government Areas, to provide financial services for the unbanked population in rural communities.

Speaking at one of the sessions, an official of Edojobs, Mr Sam Omomoh said the state is committed to expanding economic opportunities for residents in rural areas through an array of empowerment schemes and has provided the beneficiaries with startup capital.

He said the ‘First Monie Empowerment Scheme’ in Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West LGAs would groom a new crop of mobile money agents to provide banking services to the people and save them the hassles of making gruelling trips to banks in far-flung towns.

Omomoh added that through the money agents, rural dwellers will have easy access to financial transactions, which include cash transfers, withdrawals and other cashless services at their convenience.

According to him, “Governor Godwin Obaseki through EdoJobs will support 20 participants to be selected by the First Bank team, in each of the LGAs, who will be provided with start-up capital for three months to be deposited in their First Monie wallets.”

Chairman, Etsako West LGA, Hon. Musa Yakubu, expressed appreciation to the state government for the initiative.

On his part, Secretary, Owan West LGA, Hon. Daniel Iruobe commended the effort of the state government and encouraged beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to improve their livelihood.