Edo govt lauds petroleum marketers for stable supply, price of PMS

On 11:25 pmIn Business, News by adekunleComments

The Edo State Government has commended petroleum marketers in the state for abiding by the directive to ensure Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) does not sell above the approved N145 per litre, noting that their sustained collaboration has led to hitch-free distribution of the product across the state.

National Chairman of PTD, Mr. Salimon Oladiti (r) with other leaders of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) during the meeting between the Federal Government and oil marketers at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, noting that stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector are to thank for seamless supply and distribution of PMS in the state in recent times.

According to him, “This is to inform the members of the public that in view of the recent rumour of impending scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, the state government has succeeded in ensuring the consistent increase in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the state through constant liaison with relevant stakeholders in the downstream sector with a view to addressing and proffering solution to the situation across the state in the interest of all stakeholders and the populace.

He said checks by the Ministry has shown an increase in supply and distribution of petroleum products at the stipulated approved pump price of N145 per litre all over the state.

He added, “I wish to use this medium appreciate all stakeholders in the petroleum sector, for their cooperation and understanding during this trying period and to further re-affirm the commitment of the state government to the economic well being of the good people of our great state.”

Recall that the state government has sustained a campaign to ensure that petroleum products are sold at the stipulated price across the state and to check the activities of those in the habit of diverting the products from the state to neighbouring states.


