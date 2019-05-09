Edo APC crisis: Okosun resigns as chairman of Tayo Akpata Varsity

BENIN CITY:FORMER Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Tayo Akpata University of Education, Mr Thomas Okosun has resigned his appointment as chairman of the University Council as political tension heightened in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though he did not give reasons for his decision, but it was gathered that he was not happy following alleged neglect of the university which was set up by the former administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

However, in his resignation letter addressed to Governor Obaseki, Okosun said his decision was to enable him focus on other “very important personal matters for now as the university unfortunately has not taken off as earlier envisaged”.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who offered me the appointment and your humble self for allowing me to continue in office since you assumed office on November 12, 2016”.

It will be recalled that the former administration led by Comrade Oshiomhole had upgraded the then College of Education to a university. But since the commencement of the administration of Governor Obaseki, the institution had failed to take off. The situation had left the students stranded while some of them had since moved to other institutions to pursue their studies.

Okosun is one of the ardent supporters of Comrade Oshiomhole, who is now the National chairman of the APC.