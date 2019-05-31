Edo ADC House of Reps candidate defects to APC, backs Obaseki

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—IT was a bumper harvest for Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) as African Democratic Congress, ADC, House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Omo-Efosa Osagie with thousands of his supporters defected to the APC and pledged support for Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, citing good governance.

At a rally in Oredo Ward 12, he said his reason is to complement ongoing developments in the State, adding that “we do not want to be left behind in the economic reforms.

According to him, “everyone can see the good work the Governor is doing in the State. He is the man God sent to deliver Edo State from the hands of bad leaders. Without sentiments, the Governor is doing the right thing.

“As a former member of the Action Democratic Congress, it is very simple and clear, not just me, but all of us here because I cannot take any step without the consent of my members.

“It is because of the good work the Governor is doing, that is why we are joining the APC.

“We have seen that it is very important to come and support and throw our weight behind him; Because when you see a man that is doing the right thing, you must quickly take a step and support that person so that he will be encouraged. Edo state has always been a progressive state and always showed example for other states in the south-south to follow from the days of our great leader, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia to Professor Ambrose Alli and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we have been moving on and now Obaseki, the wake and see governor has come with a completely new approach as seen in all strata; infrastructure, education, job creation, capacity building and others. That is the kind of person everybody in Edo state must join to take Edo state to the next level”.

The leader of Oredo Ward 12, Mr. Edo Ewansiha, presented the defectors with brooms which is the symbol of APC.