Edo 2020: Obaseki must work very hard to get second term – Inegbeniki

BENIN CITY-A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Chief Francis Inegbiniki, yesterday declared that the current political structure being built by governor Godwin Obaseki ahead the 2020 governorship election will not lead him to victory but failure.

Chief Inegbeneki, who also was the APC senatorial candidate for Edo Central in 2015, alleged that the governor had played what he described as treacherous politics by jettisoning the political structure built by Oshiomhole which was used in bringing him to power, adding however that the “authentic” APC leaders will not allow the governor destroy Oshiomhole’s legacies in the state.

According to him, “Obaseki’s style of politics is alien to modern day politics, his style of politics is treacherous. Some of us that are Grass roots politicians did not know Obaseki untill Oshiomole introduced him to us sometimes in the year 2000.

“Before then Obaseki has never voted in any election in Edo state. He was not a politician. Oshiomole made Obaseki politically. But today Obaseki is showing ingratitude by trying to destroy the ladder with which he climbed to the top. He is now dining and wining with all those Oshiomhole fought to make him governor.



“He has equally abandoned all the projects Oshiomhole commenced in the state and infact chased away all APC leaders who made him governor. That is why I laughed when I read the statement signed by my good friend Osarodion Ogie, who is now the SSG, who claimed there is no problem between Obaseki and Oshiomhole, that is pure hypocrisy.

“Ogie knows he is not saying the truth. Why is Obaseki fighting all Oshiomhole loyalists?I am one of the most experienced politicians in Edo State today and i know that ‘in life if you say the truth, you will die, if you don’t say the truth, you will still die, so let me say the truth before I die.



“Obaseki has betrayed Oshiomole and most of the people that made him. That is why I said that Obaseki must work hard to earn a second term. Some of us Objected to Oshiomole making Obaseki the candidate of the party in 2017 but because of the respect we have for Oshiomole and as the leader of APC in Edo state and as loyal party members we had to obey him.

“We agreed and campaigned round the state convincing Edo people that it was going to be CONTINUITY, let me tell you, The APC structure you see in Edo state today was put in place by Comrade Oshiomole, it was that structure that was used to make Obaseki governor but today where is the structure?

“The governor is building a new one, it will not work. Finally I want to advice those of you surrounding Obaseki, I mean those of you that Oshiomole made politically that ‘What goes around comes around’ Even before the cock crows, you people have abandoned Oshiomole to a place where you can butter your bread.

“You people organized the last National Assembly and Presidential election with your structure and you failed in your units, wards and local government including the governor, so without Oshiomhole you will fail again.

“The new Obaseki structure can not stand, some of us will not stand and fold our hands to see Oshiomole ‘s structure destroyed.

My advice to the governor is to tell him to watch the utterances of those around him, particularly the young boys he brought from Lagos that are carrying laptops and POS around. We are watching them and Edo people will react soonest” he stated.