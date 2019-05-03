Edo 2020 : APC group passes vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

BENIN CITY – A group in the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Revival group, met in Benin City Wednesday, urging their members across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to work round the clock to ensure the revival of the party in the state irrespect of the alleged abandonment of leaders of the Party in the state by governor Godwin Obaseki.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of the national Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and vowed to protect his laudable legacies in Edo state.

The leaders bared their minds at the maiden meeting of the group which comprised of strong APC leaders across the 18 Local Government Area of the state. The meeting was convened by former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barr.Henry Idahagbon and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon.Samson Osagie.

The meeting was chaired by veteran politician, Pa. Festus Ovbuonwa, according to the communique “

All the leaders in attendance had numerous concerns and complaints including being abandoned by the State Government who promised to retire all the old politicians in the State. The leaders resolved to go back to their respective LGAs to work for the revival of the party owing to the dismal outing of the party in the State especially in the Central and South senatorial districts and congratulated leaders from Edo North for their resounding victory.

“They observed that if the recent General Election had been a gubernatorial election, the party would have been kicked out of Osadebey Avenue. To avert such a misfortune, the Leaders agreed to set aside their grievances and work for the unity and success of the party.

“The leaders passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomohle and congratulated him for successfully piloting the presidential candidate of the party, President Mohammad Buhari to victory at the polls.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting include Engr PA Evbuomwan, Alhaji Charlton Mogaji, the immediate past Deputy Chairman of the party in the State. Others include former member House of Reps, Patrick Ikhariale, Ken Ihensekhen, former youth leader of the APC and now President of RTEAN, Comrade Osakpanwa Eriyo, Tony Kabaka, former Commissioners in the state, Gideon Obakhan and Chris Ebare, Jackson Eribo, Mathew Ehigie, Macdonal Obasuke, S.S. Mayaki and many others.