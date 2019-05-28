Ecobank’s Digital Campus campaign returns with EcobankPay

EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria leads the pack as the bank takes its financial inclusion campaign to higher institutions of learning across the country.

The Digital Campus campaign is making available digital banking platforms to students, teachers, other workers and businesses within campuses enabling them transfer and receive funds easily, engage in cardless withdrawals from ATMs and make payments with EcobankPay using their mobile phones.

Speaking on the bank’s decision to embark on the campus campaign, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayodele Osolake, said “The last edition of this campaign has warmed us more to the students, lecturers and other workers on the campuses visited, as they are now able to do banking just with their phones.

This has eased the entire banking process for them, whether they are opening accounts, sending and receiving money, paying school fees or withdrawing cash without cards through the Ecobank Xpress cash. Parents and guardians are now able to transfer money to their children’s Ecobank accounts, which they can withdraw without a debit card at any Ecobank ATM (using Xpress Cash) or Xpress Point”. “We feel it will be a disservice not to reach other campuses not visited during the first edition. Showcasing our various digital products to an increasingly digital audience is a perfect match; they will find it much easier and simpler to transact remotely, thus meeting up with their financial and lifestyle needs, without having to walk into a bank branch. We are committed to visiting all institutions of higher learning in Nigeria; all stakeholders within these systems will benefit from our pervasive digital banking services.”