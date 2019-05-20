Ebonyi won’t tolerate exploitation of citizens in name of empowerment – Government

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State government stated that it would not tolerate any form of financial exploitation of its citizens by some so-called organisations operating under the guise of carrying out empowerment schemes in the state.

The State Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr Uchenna Orji, stated this in Abakaliki while declaring open an empowerment training organised by a multi Level marketing organisation, Super Life Nigeria Limited.

“Henceforth, all organisations with financial and related interests must seek and obtain permission from the ministry to organise trainings, workshops among other activities.

The commissioner noted that such organisations must ensure that the government is aware of its activities, register with the ministry and pay an annual fee of N20, 000 directly to the state Ministry of Finance.

“They must provide us with a comprehensive profile of their organisation and how their programme can impact on the economic and social wellbeing of our people.”

He noted that the Super Life company has met such requirements and tasked the participants to take the training seriously for their overall benefits.

“A country or state might experience economic growth but when the per-capital income of its citizens is low, they cannot sustain themselves financially among other indices, such has not attained economic development.”

Chairman of the Super Life Limited, Mr Charles Chima, said that the company uses products based on plant stem cell to empower the people and solve health challenges.

“Plants stem cell-based products are evolutions that have proven successful in the treatment of health challenges more than those of the animal stem-cell.”

He noted that the human body fights products from animal stem cells a research by a Swiss Scientist showed that that it cannot fight plant stem- cell products due to the fact that plant is the food of the cell.

“The training will enlighten the citizens on ways of empowering themselves financially and in other areas and the company has various financial compensations for them.”

Participants at the training hailed the company for the initiative and pledged to judiciously utilise the knowledge garnered from the training for financial empowerment.

