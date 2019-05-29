EBONYI : Stoppage of multiple taxes, creating jobs top agenda

By Peter Okutu

THERE is so much expectation in different quarters on what the Governor, Dave Umahi-led administration in Ebonyi State should do as it begins its second tenure.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Uche Achi-Okpaga, wants the governor to concentrate on massive job creation and checking of incidences of multiple and unnecessary taxation allegedly imposed on market women in the state.

He said: “In my assessment as an individual, I have already given the Ebonyi State governor a pass mark for his performances in his first tenure. This was why in my little way, I worked assiduously to make sure he wins again for a second tenure, after all, one good tenure deserves another.

“Having said that, let me also join the rest of the people to say to him that we are having higher expectations from him. It is no doubt that the governor, as an engineer, has engineered amazing infrastructural development in the state. He has indeed exceeded the expectations of even his detractors in that regard.

“I think he needs to now look into improving the standard of living in the state. He should look into establishing industries and other ventures that would generate employment in the state. He should also look into the excessive tax levied on the people, especially market women who sell just vegetables in the markets.

“I was excited when he stopped the issue of tax collection in the last few months. We know it is good for taxes to be paid but the number of taxes placed on these struggling traders are just mind boggling. They pay to the state, pay to the LGA, pay to the Environment ministry, pay to the Health ministry and even to the market masters. These payments really affected the growth of small businesses in the past. He should look for ways to help remove the embargo on employment in the state.’’