Eat and Drinks Festival, Heads to Abuja for sixth edition

Nigeria’s premier food and drinks festival, Eat Drink Festival, popularly known as EDF, will make a return on Saturday 8th June 2019, and for the first time in five years, the festival will be taking place at the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Founded in 2015, Eat Drink Festival which is an annual social event connects thousands of food lovers, chefs, cooks, mixologists, local and international press to an amazing lifestyle experience. The festival which is now expanding its geographic footprint is sponsored by Sterling Bank Plc for the second time in a row and supported by renowned seasoning, Maggi.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, co-founder and festival directors of EDF, Folayemi Agusto and Nosa Oyegun stated that the festival’s main objective is to promote local food and drink vendors who mostly have no physical locations to run their businesses but are good at what they do.

“The first edition of Eat Drink Abuja will bring together an eclectic and carefully curated selection of Abuja’s talented food and drink vendors. We are excited to bring the festival to the nation’s capital and eagerly anticipate a great day. It’s an enabling ground for local vendors to meet thousands of guests in a lively environment. We want to bring great experience to different people and we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from different people about our previous editions

The Marketing Manager, Sterling Bank, Daphne Akatugba said the bank’s support for the festival is in line with its commitment to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

“The reason why we are doing this is that we want to help small businesses make money and we want to be part of this journey. This platform has been amazing because it has been helping small businesses in the last five years of opportunities to grow. For us at Sterling we are so much interested in experience promotion; giving our customers something to remember and Eat drink Festival is definitely a platform that gives that opportunity. We are excited to be a part of this and we are looking forward to doing this together,” she said.

Nwando Ajene, Category Manager Maggi, Nestlé added that the seasoning brand will continue to encourage healthy living in Nigeria.

“We are excited to be part of Eat Drink Abuja as it gives us another opportunity to connect with food lovers seeking new food experiences. At Nestlé, we believe that healthy living and nutrition is important, so MAGGI continues to share knowledge with foodies across Nigeria, encouraging good eating habits through fun, quick nutritious recipes to help them cook the difference. We believe that this will ultimately help improve the overall health of individuals and families in our communities. Can’t wait to host you in Abuja!” she said.

The Eat Drink Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Harrow Park, Wuse 2, Abuja.