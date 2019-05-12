Dujima Adamawa donates educational materials to Govt. Model Sec.  Daura

In a bid to promote educational excellence in Nigeria and propel the nation towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4(Quality Education), the Dujima of Adamawa state Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed; through his foundation (Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation) empowered no fewer than 2000 pupils and 30 teachers of Government Model Secondary School Daura, Katsina state.

The foundation known for its charitable drive across the country in areas of education, youth development and poverty alleviation/wealth creation empowered students of Government Model Secondary School Daura with writing materials such as school uniforms, bags, exercise books, textbooks, pen; as well as equipped the school with dozens of stationeries, public address system amongst others to boost educational/administrative activities of the teachers.

The altruistic act is borne out of the passion to reduce the current high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria estimated at 13.5 million by UNICEF, and to combat the menace of illiteracy in Nigeria. The foundation have it as part of their 2019 goals to send 50 thousand out of school children back to school and provide over 200 scholarships to those willing to acquire higher education.

“We recognise it is a big task to provide quality education for every Nigerian due to the limited allocation towards education, as such public school students and schools lack access to essential educational resources. We are optimistic that this programme will help to bridge knowledge inequality by providing undeserving students; as well as public schools access to learning resources that aid academic excellence and enable teachers to discharge their obligatory duties seamlessly” Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed; said in a statement delivered during the course of the ceremony.

Musa Halilu Ahmed foundation calls on well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad to contribute their quota towards nation building and investing in the education of the future leaders of Nigeria. Investment in education equips children with knowledge and confidence, with which they will grow up to live responsible and productive lives.