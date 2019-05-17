Drug trafficking saga: Zainab, Ibrahim get N3m each from Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar recently released from Saudi Prison for mistaken case of drug trafficking were given N 3 million each by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday.

Zainab and Ibrahim were led to the governor by the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Governor Ganduje, who received Zainab, Abubakar and Abike Dibiri at the Council Chambers, thanked those who played vital roles in the release of the two people, especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje noted that the release of the two Nigerians mistakenly arrested for Drug trafficking shows that Nigeria is truly working and cares for its citizenry.

He said he was making the donation of N3 million to each of them to enable them start a fresh life and allow Zainab particularly to continue with her studies at the Maitama Sule University unhindered, being a final year Student in the College.

Recall, the duo were arrested and detained for four months by the Saudi Arabian anti-Drug Trafficking Agency over alleged drug trafficking, but were released after the Nigerian and Saudi authorities concurred on their innocence.

Zainab was arrested on December 26, 2018, after her arrival in Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj together with her Mother and Sister.

Her father, Malam Habibu Aliyu Kila, appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian government, Media and Civil Society Organisations for campaigning for the release of his daughter and thanked Governor Ganduje for the gesture.