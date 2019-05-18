Drama as suspected killers of bureau-de-change operators trade blames

•They were suffocated to death, not shot— suspect

•Minors also indicted in the murder

By Evelyn Usman

More revelations on how two bureau –de-change operators: Alhaji Yakubu Musa and Alhaji Hassan Umoru, both from Kebbi state, were murdered two months ago, by a cult gang in Ikorodu area of Lagos, have emerged. This was disclosed by an additional arrested suspect in connection with the murder, Kenneth Ebuka.

One of the startling revelations by the Eboyi state-born suspect, was that minors also took part in the process and that those who partook were members of the Eiye confraternity

Report had it that the Bureau-de-change operators were invited by members of the Eiye Confraternity who disguised as customers that wanted to sell 10,000 dollars.

However, on arrival at the meeting place, the operators discovered to their shock and disbelief that they had walked into a trap of death.

First, they discovered that they were kidnapped and thereafter, compelled to contact their relatives to pay N1.6 million ransom, into an account.

Sadly, when the money was paid, they were murdered and their bodies dumped inside a septic tank in an abandoned company , in Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Crime Guard published the arrest of three suspected members of the gang by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Ipakodo, last weekend.

We also published how the suspects led operatives to the abandoned company where the decomposing bodies of the two operators were exhumed.

Also discovered in the septic tank were two other corpses discovered to be those of rival cult members murdered by the arrested suspects.

Drama

On Monday, one of the fleeing suspects, Kenneth Ebuka, a 23 -year-old electrician, was arrested in Ilisan Remo, Ogun state, where he had gone to take cover, following the arrest of his partners in crime: Oluwatosin Olanrewaju, Mayowa Olawuni, popularly called General and Babatunde Idris a.k.a Aloma.

A mild drama unfolded as each of the suspects tried to exonerate himself from taking part in the murder. They claimed that dreaded leader of the gang, Pencil, who is still on the run, was responsible.

In trying to exonerate themselves, each indicted the other and in doing so, they exposed some undisclosed roles played by the other suspects.

For instance, Idris, who earlier claimed during interrogation that he was never armed while the deceased were held hostage, was alleged by Kenneth to have been armed.

In retaliation, Idris revealed that Kenneth was responsible for the murder of the operators.

At this point, he (Kenneth) objected and attempted to explain what happened, only to be interrupted by Idris who said he(Kenneth) also played a vital role by staying outside to ward off intruders, while others were inside.

My role in the murder—Suspect

At this point, Kenneth heaved a sigh of helplessness, as he glared at Idris.

He said, “ I was never part of the plan to abduct or murder the operators. I did not even know they were kidnapped. I only went to look for my friend, Mayowa only to stumble on what they were doing.

I saw the two Alhajis on the floor when I got inside the room. Pencil warned that I should keep whatever I saw there to myself. He told Sikiru and I to stay outside to watch out for any strange movements and inform those inside. I was not armed. Those armed were Pencil and Mayowa.

“At about 9.30pm, two little boys of ages 16 and 17, who are scavengers, came with trucks. By then, the Bureau-de-change operators’ hands were tied. They (operators), were lifted and kept in the truck and thereafter, taken to the abandoned company by the children.

“Six of us later joined the children in the abandoned company. When I overheard Pencil saying he would kill the operators, I told Mayowa that I was leaving, as I would not want to be involved in the death of anyone. But Pencil pointed a gun at my head, insisting I must obey his command”.

Operators suffocated

Continuing, he disclosed that the Bureau-de-change operators could have died out of suffocation and not shot, as reported.

He said, “ The operators died of suffocation. Their mouths and noses were sealed with celotape while their hands were tied before they were thrown inside the septic tank. As at the time they were being thrown, one of them was already unconscious while the other was still breathing. They drowned inside the septic tank, they were not shot.

“Pencil gave me N40, 000, the next day. But I later got to know that they collected N1.6million. We are all members of Eiye confraternity….”

At this point, Mayowa interjected. He said, “Kenneth, Pencil and one small boy dumped the operators inside the septic tank. Ask him if he was not among.

“The truth of the matter is that the small boys he mentioned are innocent. They were forced to participate. They were scavengers who were compelled to move the people into their trucks to where they were thrown inside the septic tank”

Asked how they managed to carry out the whole operation without other tenants in the compound knowing, he replied, “People usually went to bed early because of the ongoing fight there”

Crime Guard gathered that when the decomposing bodies were removed from the septic tank, the two Bureau-de-change operators were identified by the celotape on their mouths and noses.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who was among policemen that visited the abandoned building to exhume the corpses, said investigation was still ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.