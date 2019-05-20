Downpour causes traffic gridlock in Lagos

The 7up Oregun Road was completely blocked due to the collapse of a communication mast and an electric pole, which made the road impassable.
Commuters, who spoke with NAN decried the poor emergency response to situations like this, adding that quick emergency response would have salvaged the situation.
Mr Ademola Ogunmokun, a commuter, told NAN that the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency (LASERA) might have been overwhelmed by the situation.
“I think the LASERA officials are up to the task only that the rains would have been experienced in all parts of Lagos.
“To prevent this, we need to have the men of the agency moved to the areas suspected to be prone to such emergency cases.
“We need more personnel for situations like this, or maybe people should volunteer more for emergency situations because that is what is obtainable in advanced countries,” he said.
Also, Mrs Titilayo Nelson, a resident of one of the blocked streets on Oregun road, Ikeja, said that it was taking too long for the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) to remove the damaged electric pole.
“There is a poor emergency response in this part of the world, when the rain stopped around 11 a.m, we put a call through to the IKEDC, to remove the collapsed pole.
“Up till now about 2p.m., they are yet to respond as you can see. They need not wait till we start experiencing casualty before they move in.
“Rain is a blessing from God and this is even mild in what other countries have experienced or experiencing, we just need to brace up,” she said.