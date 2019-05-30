Don’t link violence, insecurity with religion— Adedimeji

As Ola-Olu Muslim Society holds memorial Ramadan lecture

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Associate professor, University of Ilorin, Dr. Mahfouz Adedimeji has decried how insecurity in the country was being linked with religion, particularly Islam.

He said religion had been in place during colonial era adding that the country’s security situation wasn’t as worst as it is today.

Dr Adedimeji stated this during the 24th Annual Ramadan Lecture in honour of Late Alhaji Adiatu Alamu Akinola, organized by the Ola-Olu Muslim Society of Nigeria.

Dr Adedimeji who was a guest lecturer at the event said: “We should not ascribe the state of insecurity in Nigeria to tribe and especially religion as being said in some quarters. Religion has been with us even before colonialism started. Insecurities in Nigeria has to do with the fact that some persons are becoming increasingly dominiary and oppressed this with the proliferation of arms has fuelled insecurity in the country”he added.

He said the increasing rate of insecurity was not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that the world at large is increasingly becoming unsecured.

In his own contribution, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Oyo state, Alhaji Mutiu Agboke assured that despite the security challenges in the nation, it would not in anyway affect the successful conduct of the coming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said, “The important things for Nigerians to note is that we shall continue to review the security situations in the country so that INEC can identify the challenges and the security agents are also in tandem with us. Not only this, We have started preparations for 2023.

The Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Abdulrauf Adedeji said that communal relations and the involvement of local hunters would go a long way in curbing the insecurity facing the nation.

The monarch said, “with deep communal relations, it would be easy to apprehend criminals. During the olden days as everyone knew one another and what they were capable of doing, local hunters were close to the people and it was easy to know who is behind any crime”.

“ The whole community knew the nooks and crannies and the base of criminal elements in their locality. If only our government can engage the services of local hunters and pay them stipends, insecurity will be over in the country.”

Prominent personality at the event included,the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Raji, Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Ogun state, Prof. Lai Olurode, University of Lagos and Magistrate Khadijat Oloyade among others.

Others were Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Adedeji, Alhaji Yekeen Akande Agaja, Alhaji Idris Yayi, Dr (Mrs) Ganiyat Taiwo Adeagbo and the Chairman, Isokan Muslimi of Iwoland, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Fasasi Mogaji.