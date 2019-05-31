Don’t commit suicide over supreme court’s judgement on Zamfara, Rivers, Frank advises Sagay

…Says PACAC Chair Rooting for Anarchy

A political activist and former Depyty National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has advised the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) and Professor of Law, Mr. Itse Sagay (SAN), not to kill himself over the Supreme Court’s judgement on Zamfara and Rivers States respectively.

Frank also enjoined the Professor to appeal the rulings at the court of God if he is not satisfied with the court’s pronouncements instead of beating war drums capable of provoking anarchy in the country.

Prof. Sagay on Thursday had urged the APC’s legal team to apply to the Supreme Court for a review of its judgement on Zamfara and Rivers states.

In Rivers, the APC was excluded from fielding candidates during the general elections following a Supreme Court’s ruling.

In the case of Zamfara, the Supreme Court last week nullified APC’s participation in the General elections due to non-conduct of the mandatory primaries and gave victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the party with the highest votes after APC.

However, the Bayelsa-born Political Activist in his reaction through a statement on Friday in Abuja, warned that if Sagay is not urgently called to order by his minders, his statement is capable of negatively overheating the polity because the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land.

“At his age and level of experience, Sagay should learn to stand by the truth instead of twisting the law for selfish ends. Sagay cannot claim to be more learned or more patriotic than the Justices of the Supreme Court. Therefore, asking the apex court to attempt to reverse itself is to court chaos.

“The Supreme Court has ruled fairly and justly concerning Zamfara and Rivers states; and the judgement made Nigerians proud and hopeful that there is still hope for the nation’s democracy despite the shenanigans we saw in the last general elections.

“The Supreme Court has demonstrated once agin that the Judiciary is truly the last hope of the common man. Sagay’s position on issues concerning the aforementioned cases is irrelevant being an APC chieftain who is known to lie profusely by twisting the law to suit his selfish intents.

“Fortunately, Nigerians know his antics and no longer take him seriously. So, if he does not like the judgements, let him appeal to God.”

According to the activist, “whenever a court’s judgement is not in favour of the APC, it is miscarriage of justice but when it favours APC – even if unconstitutional means were used to procure it – it is trues justice.

“Does Sagay not understand the law? Is he no longer a follower of the law? Has he been a bad influence on our illegal President who stole the people’s mandate during the last presidential election?

“With people like Sagay advising the government, things can only get worse.”