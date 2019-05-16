‘Don’t allow another imposition’, Adewale tells Lagos PDP Exco

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale has written to the State Executive Members of the party that the time has come to re-organize the party for effectiveness ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adewale noted that it is within their power as State Executives, according to the party’s constitutional provisions to elect amongst themselves or elect whoever they want to fill any vacant positions that exist in the State executive position (s), that there must not be any vacuum.

Citing section 47 (6) of the PDP’s constitution that states that – Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the Party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from, pending the conduct of election to fill the vacancy.

Adewale said there are only two ways vacant positions can be filled, through the conduct of State Congress or nomination by the State Executive Committee members through a voting process in case of two or more nominees.

He said once the State Executive committee members are ready to elect a new Chairman, he would be willing to step down for them, urging them not to allow another imposition.

He advised the State Executive members not to be bothered by any purported letter from unknown source, that only letter that will be valid is the one duly signed by the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, which may but not necessarily be co-signed by the National Secretary over Lagos matter, urging that any letter without the signature of the National Chairman carries no weight.

Adewale however encouraged the State Executive members to agree on time, that it would be good if they can agree on who they want in the next 48 hours, that he would give them all the necessary support by stepping down to ensure that a new constitutionally backed State Chairman emerged for Lagos PDP against the plots by some people to impose another puppet.

He, however, said it is illegal for Dr Eddy Olafeso to claim that he has taken over Lagos PDP, that there is nowhere in the constitution that empowers him to do so, urging the National Secretary not to allow those who want at all cost to create crisis in Lagos PDP to drag him into the mud.

