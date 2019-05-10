By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), says the country’s health sector is heading for catastrophe except the federal government will urgently halt the current rate of migration of medical and dental practitioners.

NMA made this disclosure in a statement signed by its President and Secretary-General Dr. Frances Faduyile and Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote at the end of the body’s 59th annual general conference held yesterday in Abuja.

The association also called on the government to provide enabling environment for practice, security, access to social amenities and provide increased opportunities for doctors and other health professionals.

NMA noted that such critical factors could reverse the on-going brain drain.

The communique added that all grievances relating to the Medical and Dental practice should be directed to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), being the statutory body responsible for the regulation of medical and dental practice in Nigeria.