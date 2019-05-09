Do women rule the world?

By Kenny Okotie

Warning! If you do not respect women and the enormous power they wield, it’s at your own peril. Thus, you’ve not learnt anything whatsoever. Women are not the weaker vessels as most people believe. They are indeed very powerful and they have the ability to make or mar. Those of them who recognise this innate ability use it to their own advantage.

Why did the serpent, considered as the most cunning animal on earth at creation, give Eve the forbidden fruit to eat? Why did God say it is not good for man to be alone? The Bible records that ”…For Adam there was not found a helper comparable to him.” (Genesis 2:20). Then Adam said after God created woman from his ribs: “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh…”(Genesis 2:23). Furthermore, in (Genesis 2:24) it says: “Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

A woman generally plays a complementary role to a man, but ultimately, the man is the head of the family.

Have you ever considered going to a party and women are absent? I remember vividly when I was growing up in Warri, Delta State, in the early 70s. We were invited to a party. The celebrant was a female. She drew a straight line that boys will dance on one side while girls will dance at the other side. We revolted and insisted that if boys and girls won’t dance together, we were leaving. “By ‘we’, I mean Okilaw, my twin brother and Hon. Solokito representing Uwie Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly and a few others. Of course, the logjam was resolved in our favour and so the party continued.

Female hostels

Also, in the mid-70s and early 80s when Warri, the oil city was booming, parties were held almost every weekend and deliberate plans made to transport women to the parties. Even in my sojourn in the University of Benin, in the early 80s, female hostels were always a beehive of activities in the evenings. So also UNILAG and other campuses in the South and West of the country. I am saying all these to lay credence on the importance of women in our lives.

Most women generally love money and they are enticed by flashy things but there are still a few out there who are independent and cannot be influenced by money and flashy stuffs. These ones know that “all that glitters is not gold.”

I trip for women with brains. They make the world go round. In the heat of the moment, they are found in almost every sphere of our lives. One very significant role of women is that of child-bearing. Have you ever watched your wife in the delivery room while giving birth? If you have, you will forever respect women.

Maturity

The major problem of most marriages today is that most of our men and women are not matured. You can be 50 years and still be immature. Simply put, maturity is the ability to control your anger and settle your differences without violence or resentment. Maturity is humility. It’s being nice enough to say “I WAS WRONG”, and when you’re right, never needing to say “I TOLD YOU SO, BUT YOU WOULDN’T LISTEN”. Furthermore, maturity is the ability to make a decision and follow through with it instead of exploring endless possibilities and doing nothing about any of them. It could also mean dependability, keeping your word, and coming through in a crisis.

Conclusively, maturity is the art of being at peace with what you can’t change, having the courage to change what you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Please, don’t compromise sacrifice. Buy gifts for your spouse.

There are some who are leeches and parasites. These ones depend on you for virtually everything. These are the ones that get on our nerves. These also are the ones that won’t ask you the source of your wealth. Because you have the “ultimate power” – MONEY to oil the relationship, they don’t mind.

Has it become obvious that your girlfriend is cheating on you? Not to talk about wives? Not hearsay, are you absolutely sure? The pains inflicted on men by this singular act, cannot be imagined and there is no prescription to soothe the nerves. There is stability when you eventually find love. Everything then begins to fall into place. Effortlessly, you radiate in love.

For, it’s so amazing to be loved. On the solid Rock, you then become the radiance of God’s glory and the expression of His righteousness. I love women. I understand them. That is not to say, I want to have an affair with every woman. NO! I just like being in their midst. It’s so comforting. It brings about a balance. I leave you with this. A man’s best friend is his wife. And the only thing a man has to know about women is that he will never know anything about them.