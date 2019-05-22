Dino Melaye releases new song for Gov. Bello

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has released a new song against the incumbent Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello ahead of the November governorship election in the state.



Melaye’s song against Gov. Bello is being released after other ones the senator recorded against his opponents before the 2019 General Election where he was re-elected as a senator on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

The song titled ‘Kogi Koya… Kogi ko Bello has gone viral on social media after it was posted on his Instagram page @dinomelaye.

Watch the video below……….

View this post on Instagram Kogi Koya… Kogi ko Bello A post shared by Senator Dino Melaye (SDM) (@dinomelaye) on May 21, 2019 at 8:00am PDT