Dickson offers automatic employment to Ph.D holders from Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has of-fered automatic employment to all Ph.D holders of the state origin as well as those from Ijaw-speaking states in the country.

The governor said that beneficiaries of the offer include Ijaws from Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement on yesterday that Governor Dickson made the announcement recently while inaugurating the Committee for the Employment of Ph.D holders across Ijaw land.

He said those to be employed would be deployed to the various state-owned tertiary institutions: the Niger Delta University (NDU), University of Africa, Bayelsa Medical University, the College of Education, the Bayelsa State Polytechnic and others.

According to him, the massive employment of Ph.D holders which also covers those in the diaspora is part of the ongoing efforts of the Restoration Government to reposition the state education sector and make it more viable.

Iworiso-Markson explained that following the inauguration of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Kemela Okara, those who are interested could apply through the committee for immediate employment.