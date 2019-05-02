Dickson offers automatic employment to Ph.D holders from bayelsa, other states

Bayelsa State Governor, The Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has offered automatic employment to all Ph.D holders of the state origin as well as those from Ijaw speaking states in the the country.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement said Governor Dickson made the announcement on Thursday while inaugurating the Committee for the Employment of Ph.D holders.

He said those to be employed will be deployed to the various state-owned tertiary institutions like the Niger Delta University (NDU), The University of Africa, The Bayelsa Medical University, The College of Education, The Bayelsa State Polytechnic and others.

According to him, the massive employment of Ph.D holders which also covers those in the disaspora is part of the ongoing efforts of the Restoration Government to reposition the state education sector and make it more viable.

Iworiso-Markson explained that following the inauguration of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Kemela Okara those who are interested can apply through the committee for immediate employment.

He added that the employment of Ph.D holders will boost tertiary education in the state and help develop the capacity of undergraduates in the different higher institutions.

The Government spokesman noted that the automatic employment for Ph.D holders is coming few weeks after the governor announced similar gesture for all first class graduates of the state origin.

“This is another clear statement we are making with our resolve to reposition our education sector for greater productivity. There is no doubt that Governor Dickson has delivered in that critical sector. We believe strongly that this automatic employment will bring about academic excellence in our tertiary institutions.

“It is a great opportunity for all Ph.D holders to take advantage of and in his usual magnanimity he has also extended the gesture to all those who are not from Bayelsa but hails from Ijaw speaking states like Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Edo and Akwa Ibom.