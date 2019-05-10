Dibi Ijaw host communities deny issuing ultimatum to Chevron

By Lucky Orji

WARRI — Chairman of Dibi Ijaw Host Communities in Warri North Local Government Area, Chief Ebi Eyenmi and another leader in the area, Darlington Lelekumo have disociated the communities from an ultimatum issued against Chevron by a group of persons on allegation of marginalisation.

Making their position known in a statement issued in Warri yesterday and made available to the press, they claimed that there was no time a meeting was held by the people of the said communities and where an ultimatum was issued to Chevron by the people. They described the relationship between Dibi Ijaw Host Communities and Chevron as very cordial.

The statement further noted that the communities and Chevron have been operating on a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU and that Chevron has not breached content of the MoU in any manner.

They therefore urged Chevron, federal and Delta State governments and indeed the public to ignore the ultimatum and allegations.