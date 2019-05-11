Destroyed farm in plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Insecurity in Plateau State has been chronic, defying all efforts targeted at mitigating it. In almost two decades, large scale killings, isolated ambushes and attacks as well as destruction of farmlands, cow rustling and most recently kidnapping have troubled the once peaceful state.

Reprieve recently came the way of many communities in the state as the incessant attacks abated but in the last six to eight weeks, the theatre of horror had resurfaced as cases of ambushes, attacks and sacking of villages have returned.

The natives blame the Fulani herders for the renewed incidences and the herders in turn blame the natives for rustling and killing their cows.

In the last two months, many communities in Bassa, Jos North, Riyom, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi have been affected by insecurity as Robert Zarachi, the Youth Chairman, Kwall Youths Development Association, Bassa local government area narrated.

He said. “Last week Thursday, I was called that Fulani herdsmen invaded and destroyed farmland at Rikwe-Chongu (a community in Irigwe Chiefdom) and I went there and saw how these Fulani herdsmen destroyed the farm which is about 10 hectares of land cultivated with maize, cabbage and other crops.

“Millions of Naira was spent on that farm; we took about two hours, thirty minutes to inspect the destruction in the farms. When we were about leaving the farmland, on our way going back to Kwall, these Fulani people came, shooting and burning houses. So far, houses were burnt down, one old man was killed, a Mobile Policeman was also killed by the Fulani herdsmen. Our people are homeless now and no help from anywhere.”

Lawrence Zongo, the Publicity Secretary, Miango Youth Development Association added that, This is to bring to the notice of the public that natives of Plateau State are under heavy siege and abandoned by its Government. The Fulani herdsmen continue to terrorize its industrious citizens daily without any positive response from the Federal Government. They fail in its primary responsibilities in protecting the lives and properties of it citizens.

“A day after the withdrawal of sector 6 STF Command Jos in Irigwe chiefdom, on 3rd May, 2019 by 10pm gunmen invaded two villages of Hukke & Rikwechongu and killed two people, a mobile police officer killed by gunshot and Di Zere 63yrs old man burnt beyond recognition in his room, a 10-year old girl survived gunshot in Hukke, 75 houses with food stores and two churches were razed down, they destroyed farm produces worth millions of naira and a lot of domestic animals were killed, monies stolen and no intervention from the Federal Government or a press release by Nigeria Police Force to confirm the incident.

“We will like to make it clear again, we are not aware of any cow killed in Irigwe chiefdom by our youths. We know the Fulanis who are with us and none of them complained of a missing cow. How on earth can we kill 319 cows a day with matches, it is impossible, we are not butchers but farmers. If only government will compensate the Fulanis for false claims we need to be compensated too.

“The genocide attack by the Fulani militias is an ethnic cleansing not only in Bassa alone but in rural areas of Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Jos North Local Government Areas of the State and other part of the country dominated by indigenous farmers. We are calling on international communities and other concerned individuals to please come to our aid to empower our farmers and rebuild houses burnt by the Fulani militias since last 3 years and with the current ones and investigate the killings.”

Also at Dong and Mai Farin Mota communities in Jos North local Government Area, peace has eluded them as renewed attacks occur there. At the burial last week Friday of a youth identified as David who was ambushed and killed. The killing of the youth was the third recorded within a week and a Dong Community Leader, Yakubu Abok called on Governments at all levels for protection.

Another Dong Community member, Friday Arivi commented on the development saying, “We heard sporadic gun shots at about 5:30pm on that Friday and since the community is on red alert since the killing of two youths few days back, we quickly mobilized ourselves and moved towards the direction of the gunshots close to the mountains where we spotted two Fulani on the fringe of the mountain.

“When they saw us coming, they took to their heels and ran across the hills to their settlement close to Maifarin Mota village. At that moment, we didn’t know anything had happened. We thought they were coming to attack Dong. It was after returning to Dong that we learnt that David (One of the victims) had earlier headed towards the direction we saw the Fulani.

“We had to mobilized ourselves again and return to the hills side where we eventually discovered the corpse. The Fulani were behind the killings. We saw them and they ran through the mountains.”

The village head of Maifari Mota, (a community that is about three kilometres from Dong ), Audu Barry said the Fulani invaded the community in October 2018 and razed it down completely “And as I speak to you, these is no single house standing in that community and all its inhabitants are taking refuge here in Dong including myself.

“We commenced the reconstruction of the community but just few weeks ago, the Operation Safe Haven personnel were removed from there and the Fulani did not waste time in bringing down the structures that had been erected. There is no single indigene in that place. However, the information we are receiving currently is that the Fulani have started occupying the place.”

The situation is not different from Riyom, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi were there are reports alleging that the herders are pulling down structures tried to be rebuilt by people who were displaced in those areas as the result of insecurity.

In Barkin Ladi, Solomon Mwantiri of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria, ECCVN narrated that “At about 8:21pm of May 5th, 2019, Kpang village of Heipang District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area was invaded by suspected armed Fulani militants resulting in the killing of two locals namely James Deme aged 16 and Favour John aged 14 while two women sustained various degrees of injuries and receiving treatment in a hospital in Jos.

“Cows belonging to Mr. Datok of Rakpang village were rustled by another gang of the attackers who had stormed the two villages with sophisticated arms used in the attacks which lasted for over 20 minutes. The deceased have all been buried at the village burial ground.”

Security agencies Saturday Vanguard gathered are very displeased with the development which is thwarting their collaborative efforts of curbing violence in the State and the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev said “investigations are ongoing to ensure perpetrators of criminal acts are arrested and brought to books.”

The State Government Officials including the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati and the Director-General Plateau Peace Building Agency, Joseph Lengmang are appealing for calm and calling on those bent of reversing the peace process and scuttling the fragile peace to have a rethink.

Lengmang said, “In the last couple of days, the Plateau Peace Building Agency PPBA has observed with dismay a very disturbing development in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas where innocent people have been killed and livestock particularly, cattle were hacked to death by peace spoilers.

“Our goal is to facilitate a peaceful resolution of these renewed attacks through strategic engagement, advocacy and systematic dialogue. We condemn in the strongest possible terms these heinous acts and at the same time, commiserate with the victims and families of all those affected by the renewed madness. We call on all men of good conscience, community and religious leaders, CSO’s, Faith Based Organizations to work closely with government and security agencies to ensure that the gains we have recorded in our effort to break the cycle of violence in the state is not undermined by peace spoilers.

“Similarly, we call on social media enthusiasts to desist from splattering gory images of the unfortunate incident given the fragile nature of the peace currently enjoyed across the state. We sue for restrain and wish to caution those engaged in fanning the embers of discord and division amongst the people through their posts and comments on the social media to desist forthwith in the interest of peace and stability.

“While we commend the role of security agencies in stemming the tide of violence and instability, we urge them to be on their toes to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators of these criminal acts.”