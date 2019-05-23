Depression: Nobody wants to die ― Experts (VIDEO)

With the growing rate of suicide in Nigeria particularly youths and adults alike, depression has been identified as a major cause of suicide, experts said.
Experts have expressed that even till the last moment a person takes his/her life, nobody wants to readily kill him/herself.
Speaking at the weekly Health show on VanguardLive Wednesday, the health experts identified depression, substance abuse, failed relationship as some of the major causes of suicide.
They also lamented the lack of data to cover the cause of death.
