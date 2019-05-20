Deplorable Lagos-Badagry Expressway: Residents, motorists stage peaceful protest

..As flood, rainstorm wreck havoc in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following neglect of the deplorable Lagos Badagry Expressway by both the Federal and State Governments, residents and motorists along the axis, Monday, staged a peaceful protest, calling on relevant authorities for immediate intervention.



The protesters who stormed the highway from Okokomaiko onwards Mile-2 area, displayed placards with different inscriptions, such as: *#FIXBADAGRYEXPRESSROAD*, Enough is Enough, We are also tax payers, No Retreat No Surrender.

The group under the umbrella of “Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway Now Mass Movement”, said the protest was to draw attention of President Muhammedu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s to the plights of residents, motorists and other road users as a result of neglect and abandonment of the international road.

The protesters, who defied the early downpour, vowed to sustain the campaign till May 29, 2019, handing over ceremony, or when something positive is done about the impassable road.

The group, urged Sanwo-Olu to consider the road as his first assignment in office when he assumes office, stressing that Lagos- Badagry Expressway needed urgent attention.

“BOS please follow the right path to success and put our road in order, the group urged.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall with attendant rainstorm, destroyed various properties across the state.

Around Victoria Island, most of the buildings and roads were taken over by heavy flood rendering both human and vehicular movements.

In Agege and Island environs, roofing sheets of some buildings were blown away by the storm, why trees were seen fallen on vehicles. To casualty was however, not recorded as of press time.

The situation led to traffic gridlock in major areas of the state. Commuters were also stranded due to scarcity of commercial vehicles.

Alot of vehicles broke down on the road due to the impact of the flood rendering, while commuters who could no withstand the rigour of waiting at the bus stops, took off their shoes to walk to their various destinations.