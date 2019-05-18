DEMOCRACY DAY: Mixed views greet FG’s June 12 decision

•Adebanjo, Shonibare, Odumakin speak

•October 1 should be Democracy Day – ABC Nwosu

By Clifford Ndujihe, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Olayinka Ajayi

THE polity is awash with mixed reactions over the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 and no longer May 29 as Democracy Day.

On Thursday, the Senate agreed with the House of Representatives to approve a bill that will make June 12 the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of late Chief M.K.O Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll that was annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Abiola, his wife, Kudirat and a multitude of people including activists died in the struggle to actualise the June 12 mandate. The struggle eventually led to the return of democracy on May 29, 1999. Since then pro-democracy activists have been calling for the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day among other measures to honour Abiola and other heroes and heroines of the struggle.

The passing of the Public Holiday Act( Amendment) Bill, 2019 ( HBs.918 & 1529), is against the May 29 that has been the tradition since 2000.

The bill which emanated from the House of Representatives, got unanimous adoption of senators during plenary when it came up for concurrence.

Last week, Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be sworn-in for second term on May 29 but the inauguration ceremony to be attended by world leaders, in Abuja, will be on June 12, in line with the Democracy Day decision.

It’s a dream come true – Shonibare

Speaking on the issue, Afenifere Chieftain, Chief Supo Shonibare said: “It is a welcome development as it is the only event which challenged the military. Pro-democracy groups like us and other civil society groups have been clamouring for it before now. So it is a dream come true. It was initiated by President Buhari, last year, and the legislature has recognised it as our democracy day. May 29 was when the military gave way for civilian rule but our civilian rule has not transmitted fully into a democratic rule. Our democratic structure is not in the best structure. It is still defective and we have not really arrived at our best but hopefully we would get there in our life time.”

May 29 reminds me of 1966 Igbo pogrom —ABC Nwosu

Former Minister of Health, Professor ABC Nwosu said he was happy that May 29 will no longer be the nation’s democracy day. However, he said October 1, when Nigeria gained independence should have been made our Democracy Day.

His words: “I had never liked May 29, it reminded me of the first pogrom the Igbo went through when I was a student in the University of Ibadan in 1966. I had to flee to the East. So for many of us, our democracy day was the day we had our independence from Britain which is October 1. So I am very happy that the day the Igbo were massacred has been cancelled as Nigeria’s democracy day.”

Though welcome, they ‘re playing to the gallery – Adebanjo

Elder statesman and a leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said: “It’s a welcome move no matter how late. Though, I’m not carried away by the passage. In spite of recognising June 12 as Democracy Day, they have not showed anything that they are democrats. What they just did was to pacify the agitators of June 12. They are just playing to the gallery.

“If they really want to show that they are recognising June 12, let them do everything that should have been done on democratic principle. Stop jailing people without trial, obey court orders, and so on and stop doing everything as if we are still under dictatorship. The moment anybody criticises or says something against your government you want to jail him.

“By passing the bill into law they are only bringing back the sad memory of June 12. Unfortunately, we have some of the so-called people who fought against this move who are now aiding and abetting it, trying to show they are democrats. Let them live according to democratic principle, which June 12 stands for.”

We should imbibe the spirit of June 12, not the symbolism — Odumakin

National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, in his reaction, said: “We appreciate their resolution to pass the bill. But we would have appreciated it the more if the country has imbibed the spirit of June 12. When we are not ready to embrace the spirit of June 12, we appear as mocking the spirit of June 12, and just do some make-believe to curry political gain out of the June 12 history.

“We will rather see the Federal Government imbibe the spirit of June 12, rather than this symbolism that makes no meaning. We should not be speaking on the gains of June 12, rather we should imbibe the spirit of June 12 to show clearly we are appreciative of what June 12 means and not just the symbolism.”