Delta Students appeal to Okowa to re-appoint Ezechi in next administration

The National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) has appealed to the Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to re-appoint the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Commissioner representing Ndokwa Nation, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi in his next administration.

The Acting National President of NADESSTU, Comr. Imalah Ugoachanum made the appeal during the presentation of the NADESSTU National award of excellence to the commissioner in Asaba.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Comr. Imalah stated that Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, has distinguished himself through his selfless service to his constituents and Deltans at large through his office, which has provided learning materials to primary and secondary schools within his constituency and his Ezechi Hope Foundation.

The acting president said it is also on the student’s record book how Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi has single-handedly enrolled over 100 Ndokwa indigenes in different schools of arts and crafts as well as assisting many other graduates in getting gainful employment in some of the oil companies within Ndokwa nation.

While commending Ezechi for his invaluable contribution to Ndokwa Nation, Imalah appealed to Governor Okowa to re-appoint Ezechi as commissioner to enable him do more for students and Ndokwa nation.

Responding, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, thanked the entire Delta State students for finding him worthy of the prestigious award, noting that the award would spur him to do more.

The commissioner also thanked Governor Okowa who he described as the man with the midas touch that has turned Delta State around for good, noting that he has performed exceptionally for Delta State students ranging from the regular bursary payment, special assistance to Law School students, scholarships to children of deceased civil servants, scholarships to disabled students as well as his love for technical education.

Ezechi dedicated the award to his beautiful wife who he described as the source of his support in all he has been able to do, the governor and the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi and above all to God Almighty.

