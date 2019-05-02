Delta, Edo APC in Diaspora endorse Omo-Agege for DSP

*Say his loyalty to party leadership is second to none

As the 9th senate prepares to convene and elect officers to pilot the affairs of the Red Chambers, members of the All Progressive Congress, APC from Delta and Edo states in Diaspora have endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of the Deputy Senate President, DSP.

They have also appealed to the leadership of the party to do the needful and present the Senator as consensus candidate for the office since the party has in its wisdom zoned the position to South-south region, where Omo- Agege comes from.

In a statement by the Delta, Edo states Coordinators of APC members in Diaspora, Princely Ovakpo representing Urhobo, Anioma, ljaws, others and Nosa Obaobowha, representing the Binis, Ishan, Akoko-Edo, Ugbogi and others, said supporting Omo-Agege will enhance a robust relationship between the legislature and the executive.

They said at this crucial time that the country’s democracy is being faced with serious leadership challenges from the opposition party, it was necessary senators like Omo-Agege with unwavering commitment and unalloyed loyalty to the party be allowed to serve as Deputy Senate President.

They said, “APC should look beyond the ordinary and allow a fearless and articulated lawmaker who knows the workings of the legislative business and won’t concede to opposition be given a responsibility such as the Deputy Senate President and not someone who can’t defend his party.

“So we are calling on Mr. President and the party leadership to grant their request by ensuring Omo-Agege is given the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Senate President for a peaceful and sustainable leadership, this is our request after the victory of our leader President Buhari.

“Omo-Agege has been tested and confirmed as one of the loyalists of the president elect, so nominating such person to work with the Senate President, the president can go and sleep with his two eyes closed considering how he has fought severally to defend the pre-election electoral law.

“We quite know that making him the Deputy Senate President, militancy will be a thing of the past, since having a Niger-Deltan, Omo-Agege, there will ensure militants’ activities are brought to the barest minimal when the Deputy Senate President is one of their own.”