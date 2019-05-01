Delta APC faction commends Buhari, Ngige over Isire, Kokori appointments

The All Progressives Congress APC, Delta State chapter led by Chief Cyril Ogodo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister for Labour and Productive, Dr Chris Ngige for the appointment of two of its own Mr Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire and Chief Frank Kokori.



Ogodo whose chairmanship of the party in the state was recently upheld by court expressed the gratitude of the APC in Delta State over the double appointment that came the way of the state, courtesy of Dr Ngige, stating that the party is highly motivated by the Minister’s magnanimity.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief Ogodo stated that;

” APC Delta State has received the pleasant and encouraging news of the recent appointment of two of its own namely Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire, an Insurance/Banking guru and Chief Frank Kokori, a foremost labor activist as Chairmen of NSITF and Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Training respectively.

“APC Delta is grateful to the Honorable Minister of Labour and Productivity, HE Chris Ngige for recommending our two party men to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for appointment. We are also deeply appreciative of Mr President for approving their appointments.

” We are, however, aware that a few disgruntled and fringe trouble makers claiming to be Delta APC members, have raised baseless issues seeking to query the Minister for not announcing Chief Kokori as the Chairman of NSITF as they earlier wished and speculated.

We wonder what is their special interest in NSITF that this group of persons would prefer to force the hand of the Minister on who to appoint to chair the fund. The era of NSITF being a cash cow for fraud is over.

The statement also added; “this is the era of President Buhari, an era of fight against corruption. We therefore acknowledge the efforts of the Minister for the clean up at the NSITF and the appointment of an industry professional to chair the NSITF.

“We also appreciate the need to appoint Chief Kokori, a foremost labour veteran to the chair of the Ilorin based Labour training institute.

“We call on all genuine APC members in Delta State to join in appreciation of the Minister and to support our Chairmen appointees in their assigned portfolios.

“We also call on our erring party members from continuing giving Delta APC a bad name of ingratitude and disunity. We want to use this opportunity to plead with the Honorable Minister not to take offense as Delta APC is not prepared to lose any of the two appointments as a result of contrived rascality by unknown elements.”