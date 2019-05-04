Dell Technologies Partner Programme streamlines access to business solutions

By Moses Nosike

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is announcing the evolution of its Dell EMC Partner Programme, which is now known as the Dell Technologies Partner Programme.

With the Dell Technologies Partner Programme, partners now have the full weight of the Dell Technologies brand behind them.

The programme provides partners with the competitive advantage which enables them to do business with Dell Technologies.

According to the President, Global Channel, OEM and IOT Solutions, Joyce Mullen, our partners asked us to make it easier to do business across our full Dell Technologies portfolio, so we made it a top priority.

Mullen said, “By providing our partners with a clear roadmap and investing in training and development, partners will win more deals and grow their business.

In February we announced that VMware solutions purchased through Dell would count toward Dell EMC Partner Programme tier requirements. Today we are expanding this benefit to include all sales from strategically aligned businesses transacted through the Dell Technologies Partner Programme.

Possessing the right skills to sell and deploy innovative solutions is a critical way for partners to differentiate their capabilities in the market. Dell Technologies is announcing two new solution badges composed of already in-market certifications to validate a breadth of capability to support, and deploy across a solution.