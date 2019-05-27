Del York Academy mark African Day with Elumelu

By Juliet Ebirim

Tuesday 21st of May witnessed the commemoration of African Day. The event was put together by the United Bank for Africa (UBA). The theme was dubbed “Africa’s history redefined; our past, a path to the future”

The Del-York Creative Academy was invited to the epoch-making event, a perfect avenue to consolidate the efforts of the Academy and UBA in changing the Narrative of the African continent. President of Del-York International, Linus Idahosa was present alongside 25 of the most prolific Hollywood Instructors from Del-York Creative Academy, and other DCA team members. For many present, this was the first time witnessing the brilliance of the panelists who are all leaders in their respective fields.

Moderated by legal practitioner, Ms. Ayo Obe, the panel featured the chairman of UBA Bank and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Afrobeat Musician, Femi Kuti; Guinean historian and playwright, Professor Djibril Niane, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Politician, and daughter of late former President of Ghana, Ms. Samia Nkrumah. They called on Africans to be mindful of their rich history, which creates the path towards the socio-cultural, economic and political development of the continent.

“This is a representation of the awakening of Africa, a vision to change things for ourselves and seeing organizations of this magnitude coming together with a shared vision is a reminder of all we can achieve together”.

VANGUARD