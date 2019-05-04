Cultism: Police arrest 10 teenagers during midnight initiation in Calabar

By Ike Uchechkwu

Ten teenagers have been arrested by the police during initiation rite by members of Skylo” Confraternity Cult group. The teenagers were arrested at Hawkins cemetery, Calabar South, LGA of the state. They claimed that they were performing the burial ceremony of one of their members at the cemetery.

Nine others were also paraded for sundry crimes.

Briefing newsmen, shortly after parading the suspects yesterday in Calabar, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene said: “They wanted to use the ceremony to initiate new cult-members into their group.

When a crack team from the Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) got an intelligence report, they immediately swung into action and 10 members were arrested at the cemetery at about midnight,” Irene said. Speaking further, she said that they had all confessed to the crime upon interrogation, and will soon be charged to court after investigation is concluded.