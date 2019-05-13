CSR: Host communities pass vote of confidence on PSML

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Host communities to Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSML, formerly Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja, have passed a vote of confidence on the company, following its corporate social responsibilities and impact on the local economy since the company began operation last year.

A statement by the President-General of Ovwian community, Chief Matthew Odjeku, and his Aladja counterpart, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta, the core hosts to the steel company, said since operations began at the company, many people have been employed and the positive impact on the local economy has been enormous.

They said: “There is no week that finished steel products are not evacuated from the company premises for sale to construction companies and factories. With the current state of things at PSML, foreign exchanges can now be saved as the company has been fully revamped to produce the best of steel and allied products to meet the local demands and even for exports.”

They commended the Chief Executive Officer CEO, Mr. Prasanta Mishra, for providing stable leadership for management to turn around the fortune of the company within the short period they have been on board.

Also commenting on the progress made by the company under his watch, Mr. Mishra assured that Premium Steel was doing everything possible to attain maximum production record, as other sectors in the plant are currently receiving serious attention.