Criminologist jailed for internet fraud

By Evelyn Usman

A graduate of Criminology and Security Services, Adeusi Demola Olatunji, was yesterday, sentenced to four months in prison after being found guilty of internet-related offence filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office.

He was arrested on February 8, 2019 at Elebu Oja, Ibadan, Oyo State.

His modus operandi, according to EFCC investigations, was to present himself as Piero Luchas, a white man with email address: jeremy.david564@gmail.com, to dupe his victims.

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, pronounced him guilty of a one-count amended charge of criminal impersonation.

Adeusi, Criminologist, otherwise known as Piero Luchas, was originally arraigned on a six-counts charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

The one-count charge he was convicted of was consequent upon a plea-bargain agreement he later had with the commission. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge when read to him.

The offence according to the EFCC counsel, Mabas Mabur, is contrary to Section 22(3) (b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015.

After pleading guilty to the amended charge, the EFCC counsel urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement and convict him accordingly. The court granted the prayer.

Besides the four months jail term, Adeusi was also ordered to refund the sum of $1,800 as restitution to one of his victims.

He will also forfeit his Infinix phone, iPhone 6 and a Toshiba Laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the benefit he derived from his fraudulent act.

The conviction takes effect from the day of his arrest.