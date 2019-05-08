Create balance between work and family — NPA boss charges women

By Godwin Oritse

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has advised women to create a balance between work and family life, saying that “a woman needs to know where to draw a line and learn to devote quality time with the family, devoid of the interference from office activities”.

She, however, cautioned women not to nurse fears of starting small as such ventures would always blossom to their advantages if they remain focused on the core issues.

Hadiza who was speaking at a round-table and luncheon organized by Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), implored career women to leave their comfort zones and face their fears.

At the event which took place in Abuja last weekend with the theme, “Freeing Yourself from Fear”, Hadiza also enjoined women to be ready to take a risk and push back every boundary that tended to limit them from success in every desire of their heart.

She advised that women who cannot find fulfilment in paid employment should leave such jobs to pursue their dreams as that’s the only place they can find joy.

She also advised women not to force people to follow their steps adding that “your integrity and credibility will stand you out that such will automatically generate followers for you”.

As part of the highlights of the event, 15 new members from across the country were inducted as associates of the organization by Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi who is the Chairperson of WIMBIZ.

