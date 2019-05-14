Court voids two edicts in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Capital Special Provisions Edict Number 1 of 1976, and Imo State Capital Special Provisions Edict Number 3 of 1976, were yesterday, struck down from the statute books of Imo State Government.

Justice Ezeohiri Njemanze made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit by Charles Irechukwu and one other against the Government of Imo State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Imo State.

“The Imo State Capital Special Provisions Edict number 1 of 1976 and Imo State Capital Special Provisions Edict number 3 of 1976 are onerous, obnoxious, repulsive, an aberration and breaches the fundamental of the holders and owners of lands targeted thereto, including the land of the plaintiffs”, Justice Njemanze said.