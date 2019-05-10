Court stops Ganduje from breaking-up Kano emirate

A Kano state high court has restrained Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Clerk of the Assembly, and the Attorney-General of the state from implementing from implementing the break up of Kano emirate.

Justice Nasiru Saminu, Nasiru in his uling ordered Kano government to suspend any move to demarcate the Kano emirate pending the determination of the case filed before him by by Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Babangida Sulaiman, minority leader and minority chief whip of the state assembly.

Also Ganduje has appointed four new emirs in the state.

The new emirs are Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), Tafida Abubakar (Rano), and Ibrahim Abubakar (Karaye).

Ado Bayero is one of the sons of the predecessor of Muhammadu Sanusi, the incumbent emir of Kano.

However, three of the appointees were reported to have rejected the appointment.