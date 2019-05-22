Court stops Bauchi govt, SUBEB from awarding contracts

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – The State High Court of Justice has issued a restraining order disallowing the Bauchi State government and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) from proceeding with the award of 4.5 billion naira contract.

Recall that the Governor-elect, through his spokesmen raised alarm over the award of contracts by the outgoing government amounting to N4,500,000.

A copy of the interim injunction obtained by Vanguard on Tuesday, showed that Justice S.I Zadawa issued the order following a suit filed by two plaintiffs; Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBOLAC) and Bauchi Assembly of Youths Political Actors (BAYOPA), praying the court to stop the defendants from awarding the said contract.

The plaintiffs alleged that the outgoing government was setting a ‘financial trap for the incoming administration’ through the contracts while describing it as ‘unprogressive action’.

Justice Zadawa in his ruling ordered the defendants to restrain from proceeding with the award or continuation of the contract pending the hearing and determination of the motion on substantive suit.

“It is hereby ordered as follows: that an order of interim injunction be, and hereby restrains the defendants/respondents, more particularly the first and second defendants/respondents from in anyway whatsoever proceeding with, or further proceeding with, giving effect to carrying out the decision to award contract worth N4,500,000 or any other amount for that matter, pending the determination of the motion on notice,” the Order read in part.

The case was adjourned to Thursday 23 May 2019 for hearing.