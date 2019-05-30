Court remands 4 friends for allegedly stealing hard currencies

Abuja – A Grade I Area Court Karmo , Abuja, on Thursday ordered that four friends, who allegedly stole 600 dollar, 325 Euros and N140,000 be remanded in prison, pending hearing in bail application.



The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, remanded Esther and Victor Yohanna, Izu Obi and Ibrahim Abubakar, who reside in Abuja.

They were charged with joint act, theft and mischief.

Maiwada, then adjourned the case until June 3, for hearing in written bail applications.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Mr Mohammed Ahmed, of NAF Base, Airport Road Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja on March 28.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants, and others at-large, formed broke into Ahmed’s Toyota Corolla which was parked in front of his house in Jabi Abuja.

She told the court that the defendants also stole three mobile phones valued at over N1 million, ATM cards of different banks and other valuables.

Ukagha said during police investigation it was discovered that one of the defendant’s Abubakar and others at-large transferred N2m to Esther’s GTB account.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 288 and 327 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, Mrs Charity Nwosu, counsel to the defendants, dame an oral application for their bail on the most liberal terms.

Ukagha opposed to the bail due to the prevalence and sensitivity of the offence. (NAN)