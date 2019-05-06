Court remands 2 persons over alleged armed robbery in Osun

Two suspected armed robbers, Abubakri Ibrahim, 20, and Akinwale Akeem, 22, were on Monday remanded in Ilesa Prison custody over alleged armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, had ordered that the accused persons be remanded behind bars due to the magnitude of the alleged offence they committed.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Temitope Fatoba, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 19 at about 10:00 p.m. at Isale Osun area, Osogbo.

Fatoba alleged that the defendants with others now at large conspired among themselves to rob one Rasheed Yusuf Babatunde of his iPhone valued at (N50,000) and the total sum of N25,000.

He said the duo were also armed with dangerous weapons such as knives, guns, and charms among others.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened Sections 1(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11 14 Vol. 11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The accused persons had no legal representation when their case was called by the court clerk and they both pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, however, ordered that the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) while the defendants be remanded in prison custody till t June 27 for mention.