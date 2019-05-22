Court orders security coy to pay N1.8m to ex-staff

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered a Lagos-based company, Technocrime Security Ltd. to pay an ex-staff , Mrs Joy Ezeilo, N1.8 million, being her terminal benefits.

The benefits as ordered by the court was for her outstanding salary, pension contributions, leave and medical allowances.

Ezeilo was employed by the defendant in 2005 and tendered her resignation on Oct. 11, 2017 as the Regional Director of the organisation.

Ezeilo in her statement of facts had said the defendant who accepted her resignation directed her to hand over its properties in her possession to the person that was to replace her.

The claimant further said she approached the court to seek redress when the defendant failed to pay her benefits and no reason was ever given.

NAN also reports that the defendant who was served with processes did not file any process, nor entered appearance.

Hearing notices were also served during the course of the proceedings and there was never a representation by a counsel.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, held that the defendant was given every opportunity to be heard in the suit, but refused to appear or defend the suit.

She further said that the only material placed before the court on which the matter was decided, was the facts and evidence presented by the claimant.

The judge further said since the defendant did not dispute the claims of the defendant, the onus of proof on the claimant was discharged on minimal proof.

” The claimant’s claim are for arrears of salaries,terminal benefits and allowances.

” From the evidence adduced by the claimant, her complaint in this suit is simply for payment of benefits she was entitled to while in the defendant’s employment.

“The claimant has by her evidence and documents tendered in evidence, established these claims.

” Judgment ought to be entered in favour of the claimant for these claims,” Anuwe said.

She also added that beside the fact that the claimant’s suit was not defended, she found merit in the claimant’s case.

Anuwe therefore ordered that the defendant pay to the claimant, the sum of N1.826 million, being the claimant’s unpaid salary arrears, terminal benefits and allowances.

She also awarded payment of N100,000 to the claimant as cost of the prosecuting the suit.

The judge also ordered the defendant to pay interest on the sum at 21 per cent per annum from November 2017 to the date of judgment.

In addition, she directed that the judgment sum and accrued interest must be paid within 30 days after which payment will attract 21 per cent on the sums until when payment was finally made. (NAN)