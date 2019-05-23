Court convicts former NIMASA MD, Obi

A former acting Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mr Calistus Obi and Alu Dismas, who was a personal assistant to Obi’s predecessor, Patrick Akpobolokemi have been convicted by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday.



They were convicted for converting N139million belonging to NIMASA.

The court remanded the convicts in prison custody until May 28 for sentencing.

